LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Walmart announced its Top Toy List for the 2022 holiday season.

Items on the list that you may recognize are LEGO, L.O.L Surprise, Barbie, Hot Wheels and more. The list has 55 toys that will surely make their way from the North Pole on Santa’s Sleigh.

Walmart said the reason behind this list is to make holiday shopping easier.

“We’re trying to make it easy for shoppers to be able to see what’s on that list, see what kids really want, and be able to find it here at Walmart” Stephanie Sharp, Walmart spokesperson, said.

Walmart told us more than half of the toys on the list are under fifty dollars, some even cheaper at under 25.

“The Top Toy List really covers any and all price points that customers are looking for”, Sharp said.

Walmart said they understand the hit inflation has taken on our community and state and have added even more rollbacks on top of its normal everyday low prices for the holiday season.

While at Walmart getting the inside scoop on the best toys, Sharp said they were giving away a gift card as a surprise to someone shopping for toys today.

We got to join in on the fun and interview a shopper to help Walmart with the surprise. Little did mom of three, Carrie Scott, know she was leaving Walmart with a few toys for her children, and some money left over.

Find Walmart’s Top Toy List online.