Walmart on Shackleford Road closing temporarily due to thorough cleaning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Supercenter at 2700 South Shackleford Road will be closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday as part of a company-initiated program that allows third-party cleaning crews the time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through Wednesday, January 20, which will also allow associates to restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Walmart released an official statement on the temporary closing.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”