War Memorial Stadium area prepares for game day parking

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – University of Arkansas football games played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock are known for being a big event. Even beyond the game itself, the tailgating, the scene, the neighborhood feel.

Parking in those neighborhoods, for many people, brings about tradition of Little Rock games.

As the Hogs get set to take on the UAPB Golden Lions on Saturday for the annual War Memorial game, the surrounding neighborhood is also gearing up for game day.

“The hustle and bustle could be a little stressful if you live over here, kind of a prisoner in your own home but you live here long enough to learn to prepare for it,” said Mark Robinette, a resident in the Hillcrest area.

He has a corner lot in the neighborhood, so he can fit several cars on his property. He says he could squeeze in about 16 but does not normally cram that many in.

“I’m not too hard on people, I want people to kind of get in and get out,” Robinette explained.

Robinette would not reveal his allegiance in this matchup but jokingly said everyone was welcome to pay to park in his yard.

“Golden lions are welcome, everybody, everybody who has cash to park is welcome!” Robinette exclaimed.

Michael McMurray with the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church said they would be opening up their parking lot for fans on Saturday too.

They have approximately 200 spots available and plan to fill them up.

“And we’re really excited we’re both side of football back fans back on we’re excited to open our parking lots,” McMurray said.

The parking for the game also serves as a fundraiser for their youth department.

“All of the money goes to our youth mission fund, it helps send our youth on mission trips around the state and around the country,” McMurray explained.

McMurray said the church will begin parking folks at 7 am on Saturday morning and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. He suggests people get there early because they are not just paying for a spot, they are paying for convenience.

“Three blocks I would say so we’re right we’re right there prime real estate for sure,” McMurray said.

Both men are excited the Hogs are back in town after not having played a game at War Memorial Stadium last season.

“I think it’s gonna be a good atmosphere on Saturday,” Robinette said.

“We’re really excited it’s gonna be a great game, great day, and hopefully some good weather,” McMurray said.