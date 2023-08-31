LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While looking forward to the Razorbacks returning to Little Rock for a season opener against West Carolina on Saturday, War Memorial Stadium is also celebrating the past.

You almost can’t mention the 75-year-old stadium without an epic Razorback game coming to mind, but if you think the venue is just for sports, think again.

From the closeness to the field, to the touchdowns that are a touchpoint for countless fans, there have been many great games inside War Memorial Stadium over the years.

The first Razorbacks game ever played in War Memorial resulted in a 40-6 win against Abilene Christian.

“For me, it was a 1970s opening game,” Marty Ryall said.

Ryall, now Division of Arkansas Heritage Director said his dad brought him to games as a child, and he’s continued the tradition as an adult, going to over 100 games he estimates.

While he says everybody remembers the last-second victory in 2002 against rival LSU, dubbed the Miracle on Markham, Ryall can list multiple top ten takedowns over the decades and also legendary players.

“Mean Joe Green played here. Peyton Manning has played on this field, and Jerry Jones with the 1964 Arkansas national champions,” Ryall stated.

For Shane Broadway, it was his mom who bought season tickets at War Memorial and took him to every game. In his college years, he got tickets for much more than football.

“I remember the Billy Graham crusade. I remember Bob Hope. I’ll never forget the Rolling Stones and the excitement around that,” Broadway said.

During War Memorial Stadium’s 75th anniversary, they are also remembering some of the noteworthy musical acts and appearances since 1948.

The Animals, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Billy Joel, The Eagles, George Strait, N’Sync, and Gun N’ Roses are a few. All but Guns N’ Roses were decades ago.

“I hope that is something that we can re-engage and have again,” Broadway said.

Both Broadway and Ryall are now commissioners of the stadium, making the decisions so others can create new memories, even with fewer large games or big acts coming through.

One idea mentioned was hosting a college bowl game at War Memorial.

“We’re always looking for what’s next in terms of this stadium and what does the next 75 years look like,” Broadway said.

Even with slower years recently, multiple colleges still play at the stadium each year.

High schools use the venue as their home field and for state championships, and the Little Rock Rangers used it in 2023 for a playoff soccer game. You can even rent the space for a birthday.

Here is a more complete history of the stadium’s greatest moments: