Severe Storm Threat Thursday, 03/19/2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A warm front is moving through the state today (Wednesday) which is the reason we saw widespread rain in the morning and will continue to see showers across the southern half of Arkansas through the early afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day and a mild southerly wind, rising temperatures to the 60’s and 70’s.

Southwest wind flow increases Thursday bringing Gulf moisture and warm air into Arkansas. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as a cold front approaches from The Plains. Some storms may be strong, however, the severe threat may be tempered by lots of cloud cover and limited instability.

The Storm Prediction Center has included parts of central, north central and northeast Arkansas in an ENHANCED risk (30%) outlined in orange for severe storms. A SLIGHT risk (15%) is outlined for the remaining areas in yellow and a MARGINAL risk (5%) is outlined in green.

Isolated severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like the primary threat will be strong, damaging winds. However, with any severe weather event, it is important to be prepared for all severe storm threats including wind, hail and tornadoes.

The cold front moves through early Friday morning with cooler air moving back in for the end of the week. Drier conditions are expected Friday afternoon into Saturday, as well.