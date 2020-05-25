Warren to serve as Superintendent of Pine Bluff and Dollarway School Districts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced today that Barbara Warren will serve a dual role as superintendent of the Dollarway and Pine Bluff School Districts for the 2020-2021 school year. Warren’s new role will begin July 1. She will replace Dr. Jeremy Owoh at Pine Bluff who is leaving to become a deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District.

“Ms. Warren is uniquely qualified to serve in this innovative role due to her familiarity with the community and the similar nature of the academic improvement processes in both districts,” Key said. “Progress has been made in the Dollarway and Pine Bluff School Districts, and the appointment of Ms. Warren in this dual role will ensure growth continues toward providing quality educational options for all students.”

Warren has served as the superintendent of the Dollarway School District since December 2015. Her efforts in Dollarway have stabilized the district’s finances and staffing, and the academic system has improved during her tenure through a focus on student learning through the Professional Learning Communities process. Under Dr. Owoh’s leadership, Pine Bluff is pursuing a similar trajectory in addressing financial issues and improving student learning through the PLC process.

In the coming weeks, Warren will begin hosting community forums electronically and in person, pending Arkansas Department of Health guidance. These meetings will give the public the opportunity to provide feedback about collaboration, how the districts can improve efficiency through shared services, and plans for the upcoming school year.

Parents and students should not anticipate changes in the day-to-day operations of the districts. Both districts will continue to function as they have in the past but with a single leader.