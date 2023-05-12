LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas Department of Health said Friday that wastewater from the city of Glenwood’s treatment plant equalization basin has leaked into the Caddo River.

Officials said that the leakage began on or before Wednesday.

Repairs are currently underway at the plant, which is near the Livestock Auction on the south side of US Highway 70.

ADH officials recommend the public avoid primary body contact with the water in the Caddo River for the section of the river beginning at the US Highway 70 Bridge over the Caddo River in Glenwood and continuing downstream to the Highway 84 Bridge east of Amity.

Officials said that the Amity public water system has a drinking water intake on the Caddo River in the potentially affected area, and they have increased disinfectant in the area to ensure water remains safe to drink.

This is the second incident of this kind in the Natural State this month after partially treated wastewater from the Sugarloaf treatment plant was released into Bull Shoals Lake on April 26.