WATCH: Conway Police Officer runs into burning home

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway Police Officer ran into a burning home and led two people to safety.
Officer Carson Howard arrived at the scene of a house engulfed in flames and immediately ran into the burning home.
Ofc. Carson Howard with Your CPD arrived at the scene of a house engulfed in flames & without regard for his own safety, he immediately ran into the burning home. He led 2 people & their dog out to safety. He's a great example of selflessness & the Heartbeat Behind the Badge! pic.twitter.com/Ll22NJS93z— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) November 16, 2020
