WATCH: Conway Police Officer runs into burning home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) said Monday students across the state will soon experience the benefits of enhanced literacy programs after the distribution of $5.5 million in federal funds this year.

According to a news release sent by ADE on Monday, the U.S. Department of Education previously awarded the state education department a five-year grant totaling $38 million, which is the most allowed under the grant for the Arkansas Comprehensive Literacy State Development Program, which will improve literacy outcomes for students in grades Pre-K through 12. ADE officials say 95% of the funds will be subgranted to schools, districts and community partners.