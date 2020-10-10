WATCH: Funeral service held for Pine Bluff officer killed in the line of duty

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Family, friends and first responders will come together Saturday afternoon to honor a Pine Bluff police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Detective Kevin Collins was shot and killed Monday on Blake Street. Another officer was injured in the shooting.

Collins was a five-year veteran of the Pine Bluff Police Department and was named Officer of the Year in 2017.

Collins’ mother, Dornetta Collins-Hobbs, said her son was dedicated and made an impact on everyone.

“Kevin has wanted to be a law enforcement officer since he was three years old, so my baby died doing his dream job,” Collins -Hobbs said. “He was serious about protecting and serving the community of Pine Bluff.”

Keshone Smith is facing charges in connection to the death of Collins.

The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. You can watch the Celebration of Life live above starting at 3 p.m.

RELATED POSTS:

LATEST POSTS: