LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to rethink how we do things in our personal lives from education to our business, and how we entertain ourselves. The same is true in government. We have suspended a number of regulatory hurdles in order to navigate this uncharted territory. Today I’d like to discuss the steps we have taken to expand telemedicine.

Telemedicine is especially important at a time such as this when we are dealing with a fast-moving virus that threatens a large part of our population. Telemedicine allows a sick person to communicate with a doctor without having to go to an office and put other patients and health care workers at risk of infection.