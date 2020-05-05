Watch: Arkansas State Police give update in runner’s death investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas State Troopers and Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police will discuss their investigation of the death of Ervin Brendel Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Brendel, 51, of North Little Rock was an avid runner. His body was discovered April 21 near U.S. Highway 70 and Harris Road east of North Little Rock.

It’s believed Brendel died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was running along the highway right of way.

His body was found on April 22.

State Police are describing the SUV involved as a 2003 to 2006 either Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon. Police say the SUV likely has damage to the passenger side on both the door and front bumper. Investigators believe the passenger-side mirror may have been knocked off in the crash.

Investigators say they have a list of all owners of vehicles that match the above description and will be contacting them one by one to narrow down the list. However, right now there is no suspect information.

“That is probably one of the hardest things is not knowing who did this. They hit and run and left him to die or killed him instantly, we don’t know yet,” said Brendel’s sister, Anita Campbell.

Campbell says she wants the driver responsible to know just what they took from her family.

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something unusual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101.

Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ar/asp/crimetipform