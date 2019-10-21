WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Storm Team severe weather coverage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Arkansas until 6 AM. A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that could produce a tornado

A strong line of storms is moving through Eastern Oklahoma toward Western Arkansas tonight. Eastward progression will continue as the system pushes into central Arkansas between 3-6 a.m. The storm system will be approaching its exit from Arkansas past the Mississippi River during the mid-late morning hours, around 8-10 a.m.