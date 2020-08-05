WATCH LIVE: CARES Act Steering Committee to meet at 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The CARES Act Steering Committee will meet virtually at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The CARES Act Steering Committee was created by Governor Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best use of federal COVID-19 aid.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee could discuss a request for a cost-sharing program for meat processors, reimbursing the Department of Agriculture for IT, according to the agenda.

According to the agenda, the group could also discuss reimburse enhanced immunization initiatives at private primary care practices that take part in the Vaccines for Children program.

The committee could also discuss providing education materials and media coverage targeting communities of color.

According to the agenda, the group is set to discuss a monetary request from the Department of Correction to establish temporary medical facilties, emergency food storage equipment, sanitation and quarantine expenses.

The group could also discuss a proposal from the Department of Inspector General for reimbursement for the portal to receive medical records electronically from providers.

To see the full agenda, click here.

To watch the news conference live starting at 3:30 p.m., click here.

