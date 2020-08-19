Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to present proposed hate crime legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and members of the General Assembly will present a draft of proposed hate crime legislation Wednesday.
