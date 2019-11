LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Just hear those sleigh bells jingling all the way to Park Plaza! Santa Claus is on his way to Little Rock, and we’re celebrating his arrival on Saturday, November 23rd. Your little elves-in-training are invited to visit Santa on the second level near Dillard’s East to share their Christmas lists and holiday wishes.

Santa will be available from November 23rd to December 24th, when he begins his holiday trek around the world. Your elves-in-training can visit with Santa Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm; and Sundays from noon to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.