LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock Marathon is this weekend and the forecast looks generally good. Runners Saturday morning for the 5K and 10K races were treated to lots of sunshine and mild conditions as temperatures neared 60 by noon.

Sunday will feature more clouds than Saturday but still dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 50's at start time, reaching the mid-upper 50's throughout the morning. Little Rock will have a high temperature in the 60's Sunday afternoon. Winds will be a bit stronger, around 15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Rain does come into the forecast Sunday, but great news for runners - it won't be until the late afternoon/evening that we'll see the chance for some rain shower development.