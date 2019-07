CARLISLE, Ark. — Watch the public memorial service for Mitch Petrus, a former Razorback, NFL player and High school football analyst.

Petrus played for the Hogs until he was drafted in 2010. He played for the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.

He was also a high school football analyst for Fearless Friday.

Mitch Petrus was 32 years old.