Water main break causes road closure on section of Baseline Road

LITTLE ROCK, AR — A water main break has created a road closure in a Little Rock neighborhood along Baseline Road.

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) will merge the westbound lane of Baseline Road into either the eastbound or turning lane between Sunflower Drive and Gardner Road due to a 12-inch water main break. 

CAW discovered a spontaneous leak on the water main at approximately 6:50 am Thursday morning. 

Crews responded quickly to the leak and anticipate repairing the water main within 8 hours.

That section of Baseline Road will be closed during repairs and will be reopened once repairs are complete.

