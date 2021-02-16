Water main break causes widespread damage on 4th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When Little Rock resident Noah Childress parked his car in the basement of a garage on 4th street, he assumed it would be safe from the forecasted snow moving through Central Arkansas. But the freezing temperatures had other plans.

A water main break just feet away from the garage sent water flooding into the parking garage, filling his car to the roof.

“I just found out a few minutes ago that it was completely underwater,” said Childress, who discovered his waterlogged car hours after the break. “It’s…it’s bad.”

Childress is one of many dealing with damage after the main burst on 4th and Main early Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures caused the line to break, flooding restaurants and parking garages in the area as Central Arkansas Water crews scrambled to stop the flow.

Lew Dillahunty is the maintenance coordinator for Newmark Moses Tucker, which owns a series of apartment buildings in the area. He discovered the water in the morning, after checking on a few locations. “It’s been all hands on deck,” he said. “We had about four feet of water in the basement of one of the areas.”

Childress had a similarly shocking discovery after he went to check on his car when a neighbor pointed out the flooding. “I’ve had about 20 minutes to process,” he said, after accessing the damage.

Although the water had turned to ice long before Childress opened his passenger door, he was left with frosty windows and a note left on his windshield from the water company, telling him his car was flooded.

“I thought I might have a ticket or something on top of it,” he said, “but no.”

With nothing left to do but wait and access the damage, Childress and others on Main and 4th are left trying to dry out, and hoping the flooding doesn’t happen again.