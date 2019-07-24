Water rescue team finds missing father and son safe on Faulkner County creek bank

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A weekend float trip for a man and his son ended with a search and water rescue after they got caught in some rapids and ended up on a creek bank.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says the search began late Sunday night in the area of Highway 285 North and the Cadron Bridge.

That’s where deputies met with a woman who reported her husband, son and brother-in-law had left that morning to float on Cadron Creek from Highway 65 to Highway 285 North. Soon after, her brother-in-law, David Adams, showed up and told deputies he had made it back to the bridge around 9:30 p.m. but that he had not heard from the other two family members. He told the FCSO that the last time he saw them, they were on inner tubes about two miles upstream.

The Faulkner County Rescue Squad arrived at the Cadron Bridge around 2:30 a.m. Monday and launched their kayaks from Acres Circle in Greenbrier to search for the missing father and son. At 5 a.m., they found them on the bank about a quarter-mile upstream.

Once they made it back to the bridge, the father told deputies they had lost sight of David Adams around sundown. He said they then floated to the wrong part of the creek into the rapids where one of the inner tubes was punctured. They were able to make it to the bank where the rescue squad found them. The FCSO says both of them were checked out and seemed to be okay.