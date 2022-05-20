LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve all noticed it. The rising cost of gas is making it harder to balance a budget. The average price for a gallon of gas in Arkansas stayed steady today at $4.12 a gallon. That ends a streak of setting a new record price 10 days straight.

Travis Gordon Jr. lives in Little Rock and only put $3.60 worth of unleaded gasoline to fuel his car Friday.

“I don’t even think that’s a gallon,” Gordon said. “It’s hard. I mean you actually have to pinch pennies to get gas.”

Benjamin Osburn got gas at the pump across from Gordon and didn’t fill up his tank either. These prices hurt, but there are some things you can do to make it hurt a little less. Gas is a necessity, but you don’t necessarily have to avoid ways you can save while fueling up.

Osburn said he was getting the rest elsewhere. “Get gas at Costco or Sam’s Club to get rewards back and like you know cheaper gas,” Osburn described.

Many gas stations and grocery stores offer their own reward programs or credit cards with cash back on gas. Some, like Sam’s Club Credit, offer up to 5% cash back at any gas station. That’s 20 cents at the May 20 average price for a gallon in Arkansas or $3.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank.

“It definitely makes an impact when you’re looking at the numbers,” Osburn affirmed.

If rewards cards aren’t your speed, a gas tracking website or app can show you where gas is the cheapest or most expensive, which in Little Rock could make a more than 30 cents a gallon difference.

AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria warns the way you drive can make a difference. Running the AC, carrying more in your car than you need, or constant stopping and accelerating will burn more fuel.

“Any time you’re doing that, it’s essentially throwing money out the window,” Nick Chabarria stated.

They’re changes everyone can try to make, but if they do, depends on how close their wallet is to running on empty.

“If I had to, I would,” Gordon admitted. “I’m barely making it, but I’m making it.”

AAA does not anticipate any dip in gas prices this Summer but on the bright side, Arkansas currently takes the bronze medal for 3rd cheapest gas on average in the country.