HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic is at a standstill on westbound Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County after a fiery crash near Highway 270.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash is near mile marker 100.3, and an image released by the agency show at least one tractor-trailer on fire at the scene.

ARDOT officials said there were two commercial vehicles involved in the crash.

There is no word at this time on injuries from this crash.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 106, but as of 5 p.m., a large backup could be seen on the iDriveArkansas.com traffic map.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.