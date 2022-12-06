LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the community said they are shaken after a homicide that happened in the middle of the day Tuesday in west Little Rock.

Brenna Geater said she was at work when she heard gunshots.

“I was actually walking out of the bathroom which is on the side of our building, and I was standing with somebody else and we thought somebody had a jackhammer on the side of the building because it was just like [making a loud noise] and we didn’t know what it was,” Geater recalled. “We’re walking over there looking and somebody who is dining and eating said that they had just seen somebody pulling a body or something into the car.”

A police spokesperson said a deceased male was found in a car by officers at the intersection of Markham Street and Chenal Parkway.

Geater said she was afraid for her life.

“Someone could shoot in, and a bullet could go through the window. I went to the back and told the manager we needed to call the police. It was crazy,” Geater said.

LRPD and Pulaski Coroner were at the scene investigating. Police have not given any information on the victim or what might have led up to the shooting.

Little Rock had its 75th reported homicide in November, making this the 76th homicide in the city for 2022.