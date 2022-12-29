LITTLE ROCK, Ark- As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.

Brenda Smith is from Little Rock and traveled to Austin, Texas to be with her family members on Christmas. Smith said she was supposed to come back home on Monday but received a message of her flight being canceled with Southwest Airlines.

“I never made it to the airport because at first they sent a text out and said the flight was canceled,” Smith said.

Smith said she was able to reschedule her flight for the next day but she was unable to go home again due to another cancellation.

“Tuesday night I thought I was going home but my daughter looked online and saw they had canceled all of the flights for Southwest the whole week,” Smith said.

“We were just left in chaos like when I am going to get back home, you just felt stuck.”

Smith said she was able to return home Thursday afternoon after her family member drove her to an airport in Dallas.

“My son in law decided to drive me to Dallas and that’s how I made it out,” Smith said.

Smith says she had to buy an additional trucker when she was in Dallas, ultimately spending more than she intended.

“I had to spend more on food and more,” said Smith.

As for Brook Collins she says her family went to New York City for Christmas and was supposed to get back home on Monday when they had a flight cancellation with a different airline. Collins said they then had to wait in line for rebooking.

“At midnight we were standing in line and by 4am were still standing there,” Collins said.

Collins said her family was able to come back home Wednesday.

Cory Haynes says he was planning on flying on Southwest Airlines Friday morning headed to Texas to celebrate New Years but he got a notification of his flight being canceled Wednesday.

“It canceled my whole flight going there and coming back,” Haynes said.

Haynes said since he already paid for the entire trip he will drive there instead.

“It’s an inconvenience because I have to spend more money,” Haynes said.

Smith says she’s a frequent traveler ith Southwest in hopes they do something to accommodate customers.

“I’m hoping that they straighten out whatever the situation is and make it right with the customers,” Smith said.

Southwest airlines said Thursday they apologize to their customers and ask them to request a refund or reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation as well as to connect Customers to their baggage at Southwest.com/traveldisruption.

The airlines also said they hope to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions Friday.