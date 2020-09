LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has affected every sector across the globe, and the hotel industry is among the hardest hit. Some experts predict that the recovery to pre-COVID could take until 2023 and here in Arkansas the impact is having a ripple effect.

The hotel industry across the country is feeling the pinch from there being a lot less travel, whether it be personal or business. The River Market District was set for a record Market this year and it's not just the hotels feeling empty.