LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area.

Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled.

Refunds or rain checks will be made available for the 90’s Dance Party.

Any patrons that purchased concert deck seats will be issued a refund or may exchange them for a future concert this year.

For more information, call the box office at 501-372-8371.

The gates are closed and attendees are leaving the grounds.