WARD, Ark. – Hail was the enemy for many across the Natural State Wednesday.

Some received more damage to their homes and cars than others. Mother Mature damaged homes flung debris and dismantled cars.

“Mother Nature is going to do whatever mother nature wants to do,” Crystal Tompkins said.

Tompkins was greeted with a trampoline outside her door after the strong hailstorm swept through.

“I see it fly over my truck, through this window and it literally landed in front of my porch,” she said.

Tompkins said from inside her home it sounded like a tornado. Thankfully the only damage to her home was a piece of tin come off her roof.

Other people in Ward had much more damage than she did.

Just around the corner from Tompkins, Bardo Morles is working to repair his mom’s house. Part of the roof to her home was blown off.

Morles lives a few homes down, and as the balls of ice shot from the sky and the winds were blowing, he said he was thinking about his mom in fear her mobile home would blow away.

Videos were sent to us from a viewer in Delight and Holland Arkansas of the hail coming down there.

One resident had her car destroyed.

Tompkins said her biggest takeaway from this was to stay weather aware.

“I knew this morning we were under some storms, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad. I will have a plan prepared next time,” Tompkins said.

If you live in the city of Ward and have downed tree limbs, Mayor Charles Gastineau says the city will be picking them up from now until 4 p.m. on June 30. The tree limbs must be placed at the curbside or on the side of the street.