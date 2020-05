SEARCY, Ark. — On Friday, May 15 around 8:15 a.m., officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to Horton Street to check the welfare of Madison Clevenger, 23 of Searcy.

Police said the check was made due to her not showing up to work as well as not answering her phone.

After officers entered the home, Clevenger was found dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information on this case you are asked to call Searcy Police.