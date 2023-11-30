STUTTGART, Ark. – Days like Thursday are known as the rainy day blues for many, but for duck hunters, it’s not a day of gloom and doom.

People from all over make their way to Stuttgart, Arkansas, this time of year because it’s not just Stuttgart, it’s the duck-hunting capital of the world.

“It’s good for the community, and it brings in a lot of revenue and a lot of tax dollars,” Mack’s Prairie Wings co-owner Chuck Lock said.

Thursday’s rain is a great sign for the upcoming duck weekend, according to hunters.

“Right now, we’ll take any rain we can get, for sure,” Lock said.

Lock emphasized that where there is rain, there are ducks. One shopper inside Mack’s Thursday, Clay Greer, said he is on his way to Kansas to hunt, where there is even more rain.

He said he is originally from Mississippi, which is especially dry right now, and made his way through Stuttgart on his way to hunt.

“If you don’t have water to keep them around, they’re not going to be around,” Greer said. “They’re going to go somewhere else.”

Ahead of the big duck hunting weekend for the youth in Stuttgart, Lock said he has one simple request for meteorologists.

“I don’t know how much we’re supposed to get out of this, but I hope the weatherman blesses us.”

Lock said rain ahead of the youth hunt weekend is great timing because the entire purpose of the weekend is to encourage the next generation to get involved with the outdoors.