LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As scam artist continue to find ways to separate you from your money, AARP is working to protect potential victims from what's called a grandparents scam.

A grandparents scam is when a caller pretends to be your grandchild and says they are in danger and need you to send them money. According to the Federal Trade Commission, it has seen a striking increase in the median dollar amount that people over 70 are saying they lost to fraud. The FTC has also found people in that age group report mailing huge amounts of cash to people who pretended to be their grandchildren.