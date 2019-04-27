West Memphis police investigating after body found in rail freight car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. -- A person has been found dead in a rail freight car in eastern Arkansas.

West Memphis police responded to the 1100 block of 7th Street after the discovery Saturday.

The unidentified body was found by employees of WM Steel Corporation as they unloaded freight.

Authorities believe the body was in the rail car when it arrived in West Memphis.

The investigation is continuing.