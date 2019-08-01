West Memphis shooting death ruled self-defense during home invasion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A man is dead in a shooting police say was self-defense during a home invasion.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment at 147 Stuart Avenue.

A news release from the West Memphis Police Department says a woman who lived there told police she and her boyfriend were asleep in the bedroom when they heard the front door being kicked in. She said her boyfriend got out of bed, took a gun from the nightstand and encountered the intruder in the hallway.

Fearing for their lives he shot at the man twice, striking him in the chest. Police say the intruder then collapsed in the bedroom doorway.

He’s been identified as Bernard Bullins, 26.

The deputy prosecuting attorney ruled the shooting as self-defense and no charges have been filed.