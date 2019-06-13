What to do with leftover sandbags after flood waters recede

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – They were strategically placed to protect people’s property during the flooding and now it’s time to dispose of them properly.

We’re talking about sandbags.

The Lollie Levee just barely held on as well as this house in Faulkner County.

The county wants to remind folks that sandbags wet from the floodwater must be disposed of as hazardous waste.

It plans to spend the next few weeks picking those up curbside.

Sandbags that are dry need to be returned to where they came or you can get creative.

“If you have low spots in your yard and you just want to spread the sand throughout your yard and fill in holes and so forth you can do that with the wet or the dry, either one,” says David Hogue.

Anyone who lives in Faulkner County and needs help or wants to help should call 501-358-4442.