LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Board of Directors is considering a public health emergency related to gun violence in the city.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. took to social media Monday to say he plans to ask the city Board of Directors to declare a state of emergency at Tuesday’s meeting.

“This action allows our administration to enact certain measures to more speedily address root causes of gun violence and violent crime.” Mayor Scott said.

“We will also begin weekly updates on how we are addressing our increase in violent crime,” Scott continued. “This issue requires all of our attention and effort, particularly with our youth and young adults.”

The resolution given to Directors explains the reasoning behind the declaration, saying, “there were ten (10) victims of firearm-related violence in a forty-eight (48)-hour period 15 between January 28, 2022, and January 30, 2022, ranging from the age one (1)-year to twenty-four (24) 16 years old.” The measure also lists the challenge of overwhelming local hospitals during a pandemic.

If approved, the declaration would allow the city to establish an emergency response team, remove limits on overtime pay for the Little Rock Police Department for a period of 30 days, expedite funding to community programs that work to prevent violence, expedite the hiring of social workers and other essential employees, identify opportunities for mutual aid from state and federal partners, increase LRPD patrols in the four most crime-heavy areas of the city, and enforce the loitering ordinance.

City leaders say Scott included research from cities like Kalamazoo and Flint, MI and Washington D.C., areas that had their own emergency declarations regarding gun violence to see what was most effective. Leaders believe this is the first time a public health emergency has been declared in the city of Little Rock as it relates to gun violence.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Hutchinson also pledged his support for the effort, saying, “The resources the state has are available and we want to provide additional assistance as requested.” He also announced that Arkansas State Police will increase patrols along interstates 630 and 30.