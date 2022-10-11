LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.

A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023.

The Chenal Parkway location is set to have an open-concept dining room and a double drive-thru to help better serve customers.

“We’re really looking forward to providing the great Whataburger to the Little Rock area,” franchisee Robert Tanner said.

Little Rock residents are looking forward to Whataburger since the closest one is two hours away in Texarkana.

“We’ve all had folks for years who have asked, ‘When are we going to get a Whataburger in Little Rock?’ and I’m so glad to be able to say that that day has come,” Jack Thomas, vice president of economic development for the Little Rock Regional Chamber, said.

The chain will bring around 100 jobs to the area, and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he was excited to see even more developments like this come to the capital city.

“This is a great location that shows the growth of the city of Little Rock, really excited about it,” Scott said. “We know so many residents that are looking and been yearning for this establishment to come to the city.”

In addition to the Chenal Parkway location, a store in Benton is also expected to soon open in the metro area.