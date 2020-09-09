White County church looks to rebuild following fire

SEARCY, Ark. – A church in White County is looking to the future after a fire destroyed their place of worship. It happened about three weeks ago at First Assembly of God in Searcy. Now they are able to get inside whats left of the building and see what they can save and what they need to rebuild.

Only one year as pastor of Searcy Faith Assembly of God, Wes Miller is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that burned down most of this church.

“I thought to myself how in the world as a young man am I going to lead this many people through this,” Miller said.

Luckily a firewall kept the flames from reaching the sanctuary, but that didnt stop the smoke or water from trickling in.

“They sprayed just a little over 200,000 gallons of water. We still have a little tinge of smoke smell in here,” Miller said.

That water and smoke damage caused them to remove the pews and rip up the carpet. Little did Miller know, there was a scripture written underneath.

“Jeremiah 28: 28-29 which says ‘And he who has my word let him speak my word faithfully. Is not my word like a fire says the Lord and like a hammer that breaks the rock in pieces,” Miller said.

These words struck a chord with Miller.

“Knowing that God’s word is what we stand on and knowing that God’s word is life to us,” Miller said.

He says ultimately the church is not the steeple or the stained glass windows.

“Faith is not in these walls or in this building, brick and mortar and sticks and stuff like that. Their faith is in Jesus,” Miller said

Instead, its having faith even through the ashes.

“I have to give it to him. I have to put it in his hands and let him do it and I just get to sit back and be part of the choir and watch god work,” Miller said.

They plan to rebuild bigger and better. Miller says that includes a family life center. The cause of the fire is undetermined because where it started is so damaged by the flames.