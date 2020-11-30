White County crash leaves one dead, four injured

WHITE COUNTY, Ark.- One man is dead, four others injured, after a head-on collision Saturday night.
59-year-old Clark Vandon died in that crash.
The collision happened on State Highway 36, just west of Highway 320 shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A male passenger in the Nissan Rogue he was driving was hurt along with the female driver and two minors in A GMC Yukon.
According to Arkansas State Police, the car that was driven by Vandon was hit by the GMC Yukon after the Yukon crossed the center line in a work zone.
Weather was clear at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST POSTS:
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announces virtual commencement, with award-winning singer Pastor Smokie Norful as Speaker
- Arkansas Nearing Full Strength For Missouri After Playing Shorthanded Against LSU
- Department of Work Force Services struggles to keep up with record-high unemployment in Arkansas
- Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home
- Arkansas’ Updated Depth Chart for Missouri