White County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

WHITE COUNTY, Ark.- The White County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Timothy Barry's, wife told deputies that she had not seen or spoke with him since around May 14.

Barry is described as five foot eight inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. The 44-year-old is bald and has green eyes.

If you see Barry or know where he may be, call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279, the White County Dispatch Center at 501-279-6241 or your local law enforcement agency.