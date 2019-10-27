White County Sheriff: Search underway for person who fired at deputy, no injuries reported

MCRAE, Ark. — White County Sheriff Phillip Miller confirms a manhunt is underway for a person who allegedly fired a weapon at a deputy while fleeing on foot shortly after 4:00 p.m.

The deputy was not injured.

The location of the manhunt is believed to be about 10 miles south of Searcy in a farm field near McRae.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search including Arkansas Game and Fish officers as well as Arkansas State Police, according to the Sheriff.

He is asking to public to avoid the search area.