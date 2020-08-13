White Hall Police needing information in robbery investigation

WHITE HALL, Ark. – The White Hall Police Department is needing help to find information regarding a robbery investigation.

According to police, it happened on August 12 at the White Hall Food Mart on Sheridan Road.

Police say a man came into the store, and placed something on the counter to buy. The moment the cashier opened the register, that’s when police say the suspect came over the counter and forced the clerk to run off.

The suspect fled the store with an unknown amount of cash, and left in a white Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect may be involved in similar incidents in Lonoke and Redfield.

A reward is offered for information leading the identification of the suspect(s) and location of the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, call the WHPD at (870)247-1414.