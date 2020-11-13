Wife speaks out after husband was murdered at a Pine Bluff pawn shop two years ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark.— November 12, 2020 marks two years since the owner of a pawn shop in Pine Bluff was gunned down as he closed up for the night.

Brandon McHan’s killers have yet to be brought to justice. His wife says she prays every night the two men who did this will pay.

“It was gut a wrenching, heart wrenching, horrible terror and I will never forget it,” said Miranda McHan as she recalled the night her husband was murdered.

She says that day two years ago was going like any other; her husband was closing up their family business while she was cooking dinner and waiting on him to come home.

“It was a regular Monday, he was supposed to be coming home to dinner with me,” said McHan. “He never made it.”

According to the indictment, Daryl Strickland, Jr., 22, and Rodney Tyrone Henry, 22, were attempting to rob the Wise Buck Pawn shop where her husband worked, when they shot and killed him.

“They just got ambushed,” cried McHan. “He was a son, he was an uncle, a grandson– and on top of that they took away his future and our future family.”

For this wife, it has been two years of pain, growing, and coming to grips with a life that doesn’t that doesn’t include Brandon.

“I am at the point to where I am a little angry because it has been two years and we have yet to get any justice,” said McHan.

The two men responsible for her husband’s death are set to appear in court February 22, 2020. She hopes it comes with a guilty verdict so she can move past the hurt and focus on her husband’s memory.

“I want Brandon to know that I love him with all my heart and I still love him every day– there is not a moment that goes by and I know he knows that,” said McHan.