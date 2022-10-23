LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wildfire danger is still at a high concern for the state of Arkansas.

Currently all counties within the state of Arkansas are under either high or extreme wildfire danger. Much of the state is also under a burn ban.

Due to the lack of rainfall, dry air conditions and warmer temperatures we are experiencing, Arkansas is a part of the 59% of the U.S. experiencing severe danger.

Federal weather official Brad Pugh said the area will be for high wildfire danger in the coming months.

“One of the areas over the next couple months, that is likely to have enhanced wildfire danger will be the south-central U.S. – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas,” Pugh said. “Very dry conditions there and with that dryness, that will be an area for high wildfire danger in the coming three months.”

We do not have any information on when the wildfire danger, or the burn bans will be lifted.

In the meantime, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture ask Arkansans that see a wildfire to call 911 or 800-468-8834 to reach the Arkansas Forestry Division to report the fire.