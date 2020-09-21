Wildlife Conservation Education Grants Program will provide more than $735,000 to approved applicants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services announced the Wildlife Conservation Education Grants Program application period is open now through Oct. 8.

More than $735,000 is available for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Funds for these grants come from fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC).

“Education is foundational for economic development,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “It leads to stronger communities, greater incomes, and more opportunities. These funds not only support enhanced educational opportunities, but they also help us to preserve our state’s wildlife for future generations to enjoy. I encourage all of our school districts to apply.”

According to AGFC Chief of Education Tabbi Kinion, these grants go a long way in strengthening learning opportunities for youth, especially in rural areas of Arkansas where education dollars are at a premium.

“Many schools participating in our shooting sports, archery, and conservation education programs are able to keep the programs going thanks to this partnership,” Kinion said. “We also hear from many teachers who are able to make conservation-oriented field trips possible thanks to the money we collect from wildlife fines.”

Programs eligible for funding include but are not limited to:

The study of general fish and wildlife conservation issues

Project WILD Workshops

Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program

Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program

Fishing in the Natural State, Arkansas Stream Team

School Yard Habitat Site Development

Specialized AGFC conservation education/educator training workshops

Funds may also be used for field trips to AGFC Nature Centers, Conservation Education Centers, and Wildlife Management Areas.

Click HERE for more.