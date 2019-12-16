Winter Weather Possible in North Arkansas Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Monday morning for Benton, Carroll, Boone, Newton, Searcy, Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Izard and Sharp counties in North Arkansas until 6 p.m. Before the advisory was issued areas of freezing rain and sleet were reported. Roadways may continue to deteriorate in that advisory area along with other areas across North Arkansas not currently under an advisory. In short, more counties may be placed under an advisory as Monday progresses.

The morning hours appear to have the most favorable time for icing. The future forecast and temperature forecast throughout Monday above shows the most moisture in north Arkansas where temperatures will be near freezing. This may lead to icy areas on North Arkansas roadways.

The future forecast momentarily wraps up precipitation in North Arkansas this afternoon, but moisture wrapping back around the low moving through Arkansas may produce some snow in the second half of the afternoon and going into the evening as we start to see in the 3 PM forecast above.

A tenth of an inch of ice or more will be possible in Benton and Carroll counties and even a few other spots by the evening hours.

Temperatures may start to drop into the upper 20s by the evening hours and snow may start to accumulate in far North Arkansas.

Snow should start to wrap up in the 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. time period, but accumulations up to 0.25″ or 0.3″ will be possible. A spot or two may also pick up a random 1″ snow total. Any snow that fall will likely stick through the night in North Arkansas and some slicks spots can be anticipated on roads and highways there. Always see the latest road conditions at idrivearkansas.com

To see what the rest of the week has in store, check out the full forecast here.