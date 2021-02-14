Winter weather putting a freeze on Valentine’s Day plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The winter weather and bitter cold put a freeze on Valentine’s Day plans for couples across central Arkansas as most restaurants in the metro decided to close their doors to keep everyone safe.

On what’s usually one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, most, if not all of them, shut down for the night.

What is usually a hustle and bustle day for Petit and Keet owner Jake Keet turned into a family snow day.

“The weather decided to come before we were able to even do our pickups for tonight, for Valentine’s, but we rolled with the punches and got our crews home,” Keet said.

The restaurant had lots of Valentine’s Day reservations, but the safety of the staff and customers made Keet make the call to close. His staff was understanding but also bummed to be losing out on a big money-maker night.

“I think most of the staff were happy with the call we made to get them home safely,” Keet said. “I think, that said, that the people that were looking forward to making some good tip money tonight are going to be disappointed.”

Sauced Bar and Oven also closed its doors early.

“So today was super hard,” manager Kendall Case said. “We had to call and cancel all of our reservations this evening, which today is a really important day to a lot of people.”

Sauced plans on a Valentine’s Day 2.0 event soon in an attempt to give diners a chance at a romantic re-do.

“Have the same menu to give those people a chance to come back in and re-do their Valentine’s Day because now it’s a snow day,” Case said.

Not all restaurants made the decision to close. The Taj Mahal serving guests India’s best, with one couple saying they wouldn’t miss date night for the world.

“The reason we ventured out is because we have a friend in town from Ohio who’s watching our toddler, and any excuse we can get out of the house, we did so,” customer Kelly Eager explained.

While most eateries have shut their doors, Arkansans looking to get a Valentine’s Day dinner or breakfast could count on Waffle House to keep the light on for them.

Most restaurants said Sunday that they’re not sure when they’ll re-open, noting it all depends on what the weather does over the next couple of days. In the meantime, those Valentine’s Day dates will just have to wait or happen at home.