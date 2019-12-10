Winter Weather Wrapping Up Today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday 9 AM Update: A strong cold front moved through Arkansas last night ushering in some much colder air behind it.

Moist air is spilling over this shallow layer of cool air this morning but little to no accumulation is expected from it. If any accumulation, again if, can happen it would be on an elevated surface and brief.

Temperatures at the surface will get close to freezing but stay above it throughout the day while precipitation is falling. That means roadways will stay wet but not icy. All precip will be out by mid-morning in Central Arkansas and out of Southern Arkansas by sunset.