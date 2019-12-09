Wintry Precipitation Possible Monday Night – Tuesday Morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wild weather is on the way for the beginning of the work week as a complex system approaches the Natural State providing a big warm up followed by a sharp change in temperatures, as well as the potential for rainfall to transition to snowfall.

Moisture will be flowing in from the south/southwest Monday as a warm front rises into Arkansas and Missouri. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60’s for much of the state, low 70’s in southern Arkansas. A few isolated showers will be possible Monday, but better rain chances come Tuesday as a pair of cold fronts comes into the state.

The second cold front, approaching from the north/northwest, will be much stronger than the first, causing all the warm and moist air to rise and condense – giving us cloud cover as well as scattered rain showers. Colder air will be chasing the second front, trying to overlap with what moisture is left over in the atmosphere.

Where the cold air overlaps the lingering moisture, rain could transition to sleet and/or light snow. The locations for that to take place appear to be across north central Arkansas, as well as parts of central/southeast Arkansas.

If there is any accumulation of light snowfall, it will likely be just a dusting in north Arkansas and in the Ozark’s, Ouachita’s. Snowfall will be possible further south, but since ground temperatures will be too warm, no accumulation is expected elsewhere.

A limiting factor to this forecast, however, will be the temperature profile of the atmosphere and whether or not the cold air arrives in time to catch up with the moisture. It’s essentially a game of “cat and mouse.” There is a chance the cold air could be too slow to arrive, resulting in just rainfall.

What we know for certain, is that the entire state will feel the bitter cold winter air Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures bottom out in the 20’s. Afternoon highs each day will be well below normal too. (For the full forecast, click here.)

We will continue to keep you updated on the changing conditions as we fine-tune this forecast in the days ahead.