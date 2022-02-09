LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cybercrime has seen a recent spike across the nation, including ransomware attacks and data breaches that target personal information.

While government agencies are hit the hardest, anyone online could be at risk.

Special Agent in Charge Jim Dawson with the Little Rock FBI branch is an expert in cybersecurity. He’s worked the frontlines as cybercrime spiked almost 70% in 2020, a trend still exploding across the country.

“I think everyone should be concerned about it,” Dawson said. “There will be a lot of government entities that get hit as many times as a million times a day.”

It’s not just a Washington problem; anyone with access to the internet and info worth stealing is at risk, a scary statistic the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or “CISA” is working to curb.

Mark Kirby is the cybersecurity advisor for Arkansas. He works with local businesses and agencies on keeping their cyber defenses up, assessing their current protections and determining the best course of action during an attack.

“The cybercriminals don’t care who you are, they’re after one thing – either money [or] your data,” Kirby said. “The more challenging you make it for the cybercriminals out there, the more secure your data will be.”

He recommends anyone online do these three things right now – turn on two-factor authentication for logins, invest in a hard drive to store data offline, and update available apps and software as soon as possible.

If you become the victim of a ransomware attack or data breach, make an FBI report at https://www.ic3.gov or call the FBI Little Rock branch at (501)221-9100

For those looking to up their online security, CISA is always available to help. They can be contacted at https://www.cisa.gov.