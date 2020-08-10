Woman arrested in Izard County after allegedly abusing one-year-old

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. — A woman has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly abusing a one-year-old child.

According to Chief Deputy Charley Melton, on August 9, around 6 p.m. deputies with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were called to an address off of West Spring Hill Road in Oxford for a domestic disturbance.

While deputies were responding to that call, dispatch received another call in reference to the same address that said Brittney Vasey, 25 of Clayton, Wisconsin was assaulting a one-year-old child.

Vasey has been in Oxford for the last several months.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they began their investigation. During this time, deputies learned that Vasey had become physically abusive to the one-year-old child and when other adults at the home stepped in to stop the abuse, Vasey would become abusive towards them.

Vasey also damaged a car that was at the home.

Vasey has been charged with Domestic Battery 2nd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, three counts of Battery in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

Vasey is scheduled to appear in the Izard County Circuit Court on August 18.