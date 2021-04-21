Woman being sought by police after aggravated robbery at NLR Lowe’s

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators in North Little Rock are reaching out for the publics’ help after an aggravated robbery at the Lowe’s on East McCain that occurred on Tuesday, April 13.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or recognize the woman in the video is asked to contact Detective Jones at 501-771-7151 or the tip line at 501-680-8439

This aggravated robbery occurred on 04/13/21 at 4330 E. McCain. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Det. Jones at (501)771-7151 or the tip line at (501)680-8439. Remember you can remain anonymous! #SeeSomethingSaySomething #NLRPD #YourNLRPD #NLRPD pic.twitter.com/TAAFVXn78X — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) April 21, 2021

A video was posted to Twitter by North Little Rock police showing the woman exiting the store.

Anyone who chooses to come forward with information can remain anonymous.